Goldman Sachs BDC Director Announces Retirement

The latest update is out from Goldman Sachs BDC ( (GSBD) ).

On May 23, 2025, Ross J. Kari announced his intention to retire from the board of directors of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., effective May 1, 2026. The company expressed gratitude for Kari’s service and anticipates his continued contributions until his retirement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GSBD) stock is a Hold with a $14.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GSBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GSBD is a Outperform.

Goldman Sachs BDC’s strengths lie in its solid financial foundation and attractive dividend yield, appealing to long-term investors. The earnings call revealed strategic improvements but highlighted some underlying challenges. Technical indicators suggest current downward pressure, yet potential for recovery. The overall outlook is cautiously optimistic, focusing on addressing cash flow and revenue growth concerns.

More about Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing capital solutions to middle-market companies. The company primarily offers business development services, leveraging its expertise to support the growth and development of its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 843,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.33B

