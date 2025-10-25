Goldiam International Expands ORIGEM Retail Presence with Tenth Store Opening

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Goldiam International Limited ( (IN:GOLDIAM) ) has shared an update.

Goldiam International Limited has announced the opening of its tenth retail store for lab-grown diamond jewellery under the brand ORIGEM at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai. This expansion aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to enhance its retail footprint and customer engagement in key markets, reflecting its commitment to growth in the competitive jewellery sector.

More about Goldiam International Limited

Goldiam International Limited operates in the gems and jewellery industry, focusing on lab-grown diamond jewellery. The company is expanding its retail presence under the brand name ORIGEM, targeting key markets to strengthen customer engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 96,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 40.54B INR

