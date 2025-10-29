Golden State Mining Appoints New Non-Executive Director Amid Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Golden State Mining Ltd. ( (AU:GSM) ).

Golden State Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Keith Middleton as a Non-Executive Director, following the retirement of Mike Moore as Managing Director. Middleton brings over 20 years of experience in the global mining sector, previously leading a successful turnaround at American Rare Earths Limited. This strategic leadership change is expected to enhance shareholder value and strengthen the company’s board as it progresses in its operations.

Golden State Mining Limited operates in the mining and resources sector, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker GSM.

