Golden State Mining Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Golden State Mining Ltd. ( (AU:GSM) ) just unveiled an update.

Golden State Mining Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation, offering options for proxy voting and encouraging electronic communication to reduce environmental impact.

Golden State Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources in Western Australia.

