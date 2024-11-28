Golden Resources Announces Interim Dividend Payout

Golden Resources Development International Limited (HK:0677) has released an update.

Golden Resources Development International Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.011 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 13, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 17, 2025. This announcement is relevant for investors looking to secure dividends as part of their investment strategy.

