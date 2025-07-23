Golden Minerals Announces 2025 Director Election Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Minerals Co ( (AUMN) ) has issued an announcement.

Golden Minerals Company announced the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where five directors were elected to serve until the 2026 meeting. The election results reflect shareholder support, with each nominee receiving over a million votes, although there were significant broker non-votes.

More about Golden Minerals Co

Golden Minerals Company operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of precious metals, including gold and silver. The company is listed on OTCQB and TSX under the ticker AUMN.

