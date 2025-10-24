Golden Mile Resources Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. ( (AU:G88) ) has issued an announcement.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd has announced the details of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on November 25, 2025, in Melbourne. The meeting is crucial for shareholders as it affects their shareholding, and they are encouraged to vote either in person or by proxy. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in the meeting, which will address key resolutions and provide insights into the company’s future direction.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd is a company based in Melbourne, Australia, operating in the resources sector. The company is primarily focused on mineral exploration and development, aiming to identify and develop high-quality resource projects.

