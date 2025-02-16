Golden House Announces Resignation of Chairman Yonel Cohen

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Golden House ( (IL:GOHO) ) has provided an announcement.

Golden House, a company with securities listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, announced the resignation of Yonel Cohen from his position as Chairman of the Board, effective February 14, 2025. The resignation is not linked to any circumstances requiring attention from security holders, and Cohen will not continue to hold any other position within the corporation.

More about Golden House

YTD Price Performance: 3.98%

Average Trading Volume: 6,116

Current Market Cap: ILS364.5M

For a thorough assessment of GOHO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.