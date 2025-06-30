Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited Forms Nomination Committee to Strengthen Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2863) ) has issued an update.

Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited has established a Nomination Committee to oversee the appointment and evaluation of board members and senior management. This move aims to enhance corporate governance by ensuring a diverse and skilled board, aligning with the company’s strategic goals and compliance with the Corporate Governance Code.

Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the financial sector. The company is listed under stock code 2863.

