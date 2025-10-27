Golden Deeps Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Golden Deeps Limited ( (AU:GED) ).

Golden Deeps Limited has announced the quotation of 44,281,425 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction, which could potentially enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence. The issuance of these securities is expected to impact the company’s operations by increasing its capital base, thereby potentially improving its industry positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,115,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.98M

