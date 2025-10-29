Gold X2 Mining Reports Positive Drill Results at Moss Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Goldshore Resources ( (TSE:AUXX) ) is now available.

Gold X2 Mining Inc. has announced promising assay results from its grade control drill program at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario. The results, which include significant gold intercepts, support the company’s geological model and will inform the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate and feasibility study. This development is crucial for advancing the Moss Deposit and enhancing the company’s resource estimation process, potentially impacting its future operations and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AUXX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AUXX is a Neutral.

Goldshore Resources’ stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, reflecting the typical challenges of an exploration-stage mining company with no revenue and ongoing losses. The technical analysis shows some short-term positive momentum, but valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The corporate event involving Moss Genomics does not impact this score.

More about Goldshore Resources

Gold X2 Mining Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in the Moss Gold Project located in Northwest Ontario, Canada, where it conducts drilling programs to delineate high-grade gold mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 770,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$226.4M

