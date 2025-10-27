Gold Peak Technology Group Appoints New Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited ( (HK:0040) ) has provided an announcement.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. LOU Lai Wah Miranda as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from November 1, 2025. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and oversight capabilities, as Ms. Lou brings extensive experience from her roles in academia and various advisory positions. Her appointment to the Audit and Nomination Committees is anticipated to strengthen the company’s board, potentially improving its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0040) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gold Peak Technology Group Limited stock, see the HK:0040 Stock Forecast page.

More about Gold Peak Technology Group Limited

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is involved in various technological advancements and has a market focus on integrating cutting-edge technology into its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 81,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$631.7M

For a thorough assessment of 0040 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

