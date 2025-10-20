Gold Basin Resources Urges Shareholders to Reject CANEX Metals’ Acquisition Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Glen Eagle Resources ( (TSE:GER) ).

The board of directors of Gold Basin Resources Corporation has unanimously recommended that shareholders reject an unsolicited offer from CANEX Metals Inc. to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Gold Basin. The board believes that the existing business strategy, including the development of the Gold Basin Project, is in the best long-term interest of the company and its shareholders.

More about Glen Eagle Resources

Gold Basin Resources Corporation is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, with its common shares primarily traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘GXX’. The company is currently subject to a cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Average Trading Volume: 1,002,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$715.4K

For a thorough assessment of GER stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue