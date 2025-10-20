Gold Basin Resources Finalizes JV Agreement with Helix Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gold Basin Resources Corporation ( (TSE:GXX) ) has issued an announcement.

Gold Basin Resources Corporation has announced the finalization of formal agreements with Helix Resources Limited, allowing Helix to earn a minority interest of up to 40% in the Gold Basin Project by investing up to $AUD3 million over two years. The agreement includes the establishment of a Joint Venture Committee and the acquisition of a 1% Net Smelter Royalty by Helix. The initial focus will be on delivering a Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment, with additional drilling planned. The company also announced the resignation of Stephen Pearce from his director and officer roles.

Gold Basin Resources Corporation is focused on advancing the Gold Basin Project, a 42 km² oxide gold project located in Mohave County, Arizona, a tier one mining jurisdiction. The project is accessible year-round and benefits from infrastructure such as high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam. The company’s technical team aims to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and demonstrate the project’s district-scale potential.

