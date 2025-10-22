goeasy Ltd. Schedules Q3 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from goeasy ( (TSE:GSY) ) is now available.

goeasy Ltd. announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 5, 2025, followed by a conference call for analysts and investors on November 6, 2025. This announcement is part of goeasy’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and could potentially impact its market positioning by providing insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GSY) stock is a Hold with a C$194.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on goeasy stock, see the TSE:GSY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GSY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GSY is a Neutral.

goeasy’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting record loan growth and revenue increases. However, high leverage, negative cash flows, and bearish technical indicators weigh down the score. The stock’s reasonable valuation and attractive dividend yield provide some support.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GSY stock, click here.

More about goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ontario, specializing in non-prime leasing and lending services through its brands easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including unsecured and secured installment loans, merchant financing, and lease-to-own merchandise. It operates through an omni-channel model with over 400 locations across Canada and partnerships with approximately 11,200 merchants. goeasy has served around 1.6 million Canadians and originated over $17.5 billion in loans. The company is recognized for its corporate culture and business growth, having received several awards and maintaining a strong commitment to community support.

Average Trading Volume: 87,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$2.57B

See more insights into GSY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue