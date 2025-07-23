goeasy Ltd. Schedules Q2 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

goeasy ( (TSE:GSY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

goeasy Ltd. announced the release of its second quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for August 6, 2025, with a conference call for analysts and investors on August 7, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, reinforcing its position as a leading consumer lender in Canada. The company’s consistent growth and recognition through various awards highlight its strong corporate culture and dedication to community support.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GSY) stock is a Buy with a C$215.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GSY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GSY is a Outperform.

goeasy’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and market positioning, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. While technical indicators suggest bullish sentiment, overbought conditions present a caution. The company’s valuation is appealing with a strong P/E ratio and dividend yield. Earnings call insights indicate robust growth in loan applications but highlight challenges with profitability and loan loss provisions. Overall, goeasy maintains a positive outlook but needs to address liquidity and leverage concerns.

More about goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ontario, specializing in non-prime leasing and lending services through its brands easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare. The company offers a range of financial products, including unsecured and secured installment loans, merchant financing, and lease-to-own merchandise. With over 2,600 employees and a presence in more than 400 locations across Canada, goeasy serves customers through an omni-channel model and partners with approximately 11,000 merchants across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 48,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.83B

