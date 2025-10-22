Godolphin Resources Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Godolphin Resources Limited ( (AU:GRL) ) has issued an announcement.

Godolphin Resources Limited announced the issuance of 800,000 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on October 21, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.035. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could potentially impact the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests by expanding its equity base.

More about Godolphin Resources Limited

Godolphin Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with gold and other precious metals, targeting key markets that demand these resources.

Average Trading Volume: 4,143,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.92M

