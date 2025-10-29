Goa Carbon Limited Announces Board and Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Goa Carbon Limited ( (IN:GOACARBON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Goa Carbon Limited has announced key changes in its Board of Directors and management team. The company approved its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, and reappointed Mr. Subodh Nadkarni as an Independent Director for a second term, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, Mr. Nitin Gaikwad has been designated as the Goa Plant Head and Senior Management Personnel. These changes are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and operational capabilities.

More about Goa Carbon Limited

Goa Carbon Limited operates in the carbon industry, focusing on the production and supply of calcined petroleum coke, which is a crucial component in the aluminum, steel, and other metallurgical industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 4.19B INR

Learn more about GOACARBON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue