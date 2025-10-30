GNG Electronics Schedules Q2FY26 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gng Electronics Limited ( (IN:EBGNG) ) has provided an announcement.

GNG Electronics Limited has announced an earnings conference call scheduled for November 4, 2025, to discuss their Q2FY26 results. This meeting is significant for analysts and investors as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

GNG Electronics Limited, formerly known as GNG Electronics Private Limited, operates in the electronics industry and is based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company is associated with Electronics Bazaar, indicating a focus on electronic products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 101,710

Current Market Cap: 36.84B INR

