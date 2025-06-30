GMS Announces Merger Agreement with Home Depot

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 29, 2025, GMS Inc. entered into a merger agreement with The Home Depot and its subsidiary, SRS Distribution, to be acquired for $110 per share, valuing the deal at approximately $5.5 billion. This acquisition is expected to enhance GMS’s offerings and market reach, benefiting shareholders, customers, and employees by expanding product and service options. The merger is anticipated to close by January 31, 2026, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GMS) stock is a Hold with a $80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GMS stock, see the GMS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GMS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by stable financial performance but weakened by declining profitability and valuation concerns. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, but overvaluation risks and macroeconomic challenges weigh on the outlook. Earnings call insights highlight both achievements and ongoing market challenges, while recent corporate actions provide a positive strategic direction.

More about GMS

GMS Inc. is a leading North American specialty building products distributor, founded in 1971. The company operates over 320 distribution centers and nearly 100 tool sales, rental, and service centers across the United States and Canada. GMS focuses on providing wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and complementary construction products to residential and commercial contractors.

Average Trading Volume: 528,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.7B

