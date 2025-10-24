GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd Announces Change in Statutory Auditors for Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd ( ($IN:GMRP&UI) ) has shared an update.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd announced a change in statutory auditors for its material subsidiary, GMR Warora Energy Limited. The previous auditors, S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, resigned due to internal independence requirements, and Walker Chandiok & Co LLP has been appointed to fill the vacancy. This change is expected to maintain compliance and ensure continued transparency in financial reporting, impacting stakeholders by upholding auditing standards.

More about GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd is a company operating in the power and urban infrastructure sectors. It focuses on providing energy solutions and infrastructure development, playing a significant role in the energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 180,916

Current Market Cap: 85.71B INR

Find detailed analytics on GMRP&UI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue