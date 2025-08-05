GMO Internet Group Announces Strategic Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GMO Internet ( (JP:9449) ) just unveiled an update.

GMO Internet Group, Inc. has announced the repurchase of its own shares as part of a long-term share buyback plan. This move is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder returns and involves acquiring up to 4.6 million shares, representing 4.40% of outstanding shares, with a total acquisition cost of up to JPY 10 billion. As of July 31, 2025, the company has repurchased 2,929,900 shares at a cost of JPY 8.95 billion. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s market position and provide value to its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9449) stock is a Buy with a Yen4200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GMO Internet stock, see the JP:9449 Stock Forecast page.

More about GMO Internet

GMO Internet Group, Inc. operates in the internet services industry, focusing on a wide range of services including internet infrastructure, online advertising, and internet finance. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approach in the digital space.

Average Trading Volume: 269,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen394.9B

