GLORY LTD. Reports Progress on Share Buyback Program

Glory ( (JP:6457) ) has provided an announcement.

GLORY LTD. announced the status of its share buyback program, which was initially decided at a Board of Directors meeting on May 13, 2025. During October 2025, the company acquired 334,500 of its common shares for a total of 1,221,582,300 yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger plan to acquire up to 6,000,000 shares, representing 10.4% of total shares issued, with a maximum budget of 15 billion yen by May 2026. The ongoing share acquisition is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

More about Glory

GLORY LTD., based in Himeji, Japan, is a leader in the development and production of cash handling machines and systems. The company offers a range of products utilizing advanced recognition and mechatronics technology, including cash handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines, and automatic service equipment. GLORY serves diverse industries such as financial, retail, vending machine, amusement, and gaming across more than 100 countries.

