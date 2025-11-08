Globus Medical’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Globus Medical’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Globus Medical’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Globus Medical ((GMED)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Globus Medical’s recent earnings call painted a predominantly positive picture, highlighting significant revenue and earnings growth. The successful integration of Nevro and strong performances in the U.S. Spine and Trauma segments were key contributors to this success. However, the company faced challenges in the Enabling Technologies segment, with a decline in revenue and slower capital sales. Despite these hurdles, Globus Medical’s ability to adapt to market conditions and its robust cash flow generation underscore a solid financial position.

Record Sales and Earnings Growth

Globus Medical reported impressive sales of $769 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.18, marking a growth of 22.9% and 42.6%, respectively, over the prior year quarter. This record-breaking performance underscores the company’s strong market position and operational efficiency.

Strong Cash Flow Generation

The company achieved a record free cash flow of $213.9 million in the third quarter, reflecting its strong financial health and ability to generate cash from operations. This positions Globus Medical well for future investments and strategic initiatives.

U.S. Spine Business Growth

The U.S. Spine business continued its upward trajectory with a 9.6% growth, marking 32 consecutive weeks of growth. This segment remains a cornerstone of Globus Medical’s success, driven by innovative products and strong market demand.

Successful Nevro Integration

Following the acquisition of Nevro, Globus Medical reported $99.3 million in revenue from this business, achieving a positive adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.2%. This successful integration highlights the company’s strategic acquisition capabilities and its ability to enhance value through mergers.

International Growth

The International Spine business grew by 5.6%, with notable performances in EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. This international expansion reflects Globus Medical’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams and capture growth opportunities in global markets.

Trauma Segment Success

The Trauma business experienced a 17.2% growth in the third quarter, achieving its highest quarterly revenue since inception. This success underscores the segment’s potential and the company’s ability to capitalize on emerging market needs.

Decline in Enabling Technologies Revenue

Despite overall positive results, the Enabling Technologies segment saw a 27% decline in revenue compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower sales of EGPS systems. This highlights a challenge that the company needs to address to sustain its growth momentum.

Challenges in Capital Sales

The company faced a slower pace of closing sales in Enabling Technologies, with a shift towards more flexible deal structures such as leases and rentals. This change in strategy indicates an adaptive approach to market demands but also points to challenges in traditional sales models.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Globus Medical revised its full-year financial guidance upwards, now projecting 2025 net sales between $2.86 billion and $2.9 billion and non-GAAP EPS between $3.75 and $3.85. The company remains optimistic about its pipeline and future capital sales strategies, despite the current challenges in the Enabling Technologies segment.

In summary, Globus Medical’s earnings call revealed a strong financial performance with significant growth in key segments and successful strategic initiatives like the Nevro integration. While challenges exist in the Enabling Technologies segment, the company’s robust cash flow and adaptive strategies position it well for future growth. Investors and market watchers will likely view these results as a positive indicator of the company’s potential in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement