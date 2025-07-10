Globex Mining Gains from O’Brien Gold Project PEA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Globex Mining Ent ( (TSE:GMX) ) has shared an announcement.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. announced that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the O’Brien Gold Project in Quebec, which includes a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on certain claims favoring Globex. This development is significant for Globex as it represents potential revenue from the Kewagama Royalty, with mineralized gold zones open to further exploration, potentially enhancing Globex’s market position and stakeholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GMX is a Neutral.

Globex Mining Ent’s overall score reflects a mixed outlook. Strengths include a debt-free balance sheet and positive corporate developments in resource expansion. However, the high valuation and technical indicators suggest caution. Financial volatility remains a significant risk.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. is a mining company based in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada. It operates in the mining industry with a focus on gold production and holds various mineral properties, including the Kewagama Gold Mine.

Average Trading Volume: 26,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$72.92M

