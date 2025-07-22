Globe-ing Inc. Completes Treasury Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Globe-Ing, Inc. ( (JP:277A) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Globe-ing Inc. has completed the acquisition of 360,400 treasury shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-hours trading system, ToSTNeT-3. This move aims to allot shares as restricted stock to employees, enhance capital efficiency, and improve liquidity, while offering tax advantages and responding to changes in the business environment.

Globe-ing Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is engaged in activities such as enhancing capital efficiency, utilizing shares in M&A activities, and executing flexible capital policies.

