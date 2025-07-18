Globe-ing Inc. Announces Treasury Stock Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Globe-Ing, Inc. ( (JP:277A) ).

Globe-ing Inc. has announced its decision to acquire treasury shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-hours trading system, ToSTNeT-3. This move aims to allot shares as restricted stock for employees, improve capital efficiency, and provide liquidity benefits. The acquisition involves 360,400 common shares, representing 1.3% of the total shares issued, with a total acquisition amount of ¥899,918,800. The company emphasizes fairness and avoidance of conflicts of interest in this transaction, particularly as it involves a major shareholder, Sosuke Wajima.

Globe-ing Inc. operates in the growth market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focusing on enhancing capital efficiency and shareholder returns through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 244,154

