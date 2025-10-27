GlobalFoundries Announces CFO Transition Amid Strong Quarterly Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from GlobalFoundries Inc ( (GFS) ).

On October 27, 2025, GlobalFoundries announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, John Hollister, for personal reasons. Sam Franklin, the Senior Vice President of Business Finance, Operations, and Investor Relations, will serve as Interim CFO while the company searches for a permanent replacement. The transition is expected to be smooth due to Franklin’s extensive experience and familiarity with the company’s operations. GlobalFoundries remains committed to its strategic priorities and anticipates its quarterly results to meet or exceed previous guidance.

Spark’s Take on GFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GFS is a Neutral.

GlobalFoundries Inc’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and technical analysis indicators suggesting stability. However, the company’s financial performance and valuation are hindered by profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio, which weigh down the overall score.

More about GlobalFoundries Inc

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, providing power-efficient, high-performance products for automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, and communications infrastructure. With a global manufacturing footprint across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted source for customers worldwide, focusing on security, longevity, and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 3,070,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.53B

