Global Partners Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Global Partners ( (GLP) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 7, 2025, Global Partners LP reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing a decline in net income and adjusted EBITDA compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the decrease, the company highlighted strategic acquisitions and a diversified asset base as key factors in maintaining growth in earnings and cash flow for the first half of 2025. The company completed an upsized private offering of $450 million of senior unsecured notes and announced a cash distribution to unitholders, indicating a focus on strengthening its financial position and delivering long-term value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GLP) stock is a Hold with a $56.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Global Partners stock, see the GLP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GLP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLP is a Neutral.

Global Partners’ overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical indicators, and valuation. The strong earnings call and strategic corporate events positively influence the score, but financial leverage and technical analysis suggest caution.

To see Spark’s full report on GLP stock, click here.

More about Global Partners

Global Partners is a Fortune 500 company and industry-leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences. The company operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals across the U.S., distributing gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. Global Partners also owns, operates, and supplies approximately 1,700 retail locations in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 52,989

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

For a thorough assessment of GLP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue