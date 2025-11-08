Global Partners LP Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Global Partners ( (GLP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Global Partners presented to its investors.

Global Partners LP, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and retail experiences across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas. The company is recognized for its extensive terminal network and focus on energy distribution, including gasoline, distillates, and renewable fuels.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Global Partners reported a net income of $29.0 million, a decrease from $45.9 million in the same period of 2024. Despite the decline in net income, the company highlighted strong performance in its Wholesale segment, driven by the growth and scale of its terminal network. However, the Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment faced challenges with lower fuel margins compared to the previous year.

Key financial metrics showed a decline in EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which were $97.1 million and $98.8 million, respectively, compared to $119.1 million and $114.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The distributable cash flow also decreased to $53.0 million from $71.1 million in the prior year. The company’s total sales increased to $4.7 billion, up from $4.4 billion in the same period of 2024, with notable sales growth in the Wholesale segment.

Despite the challenges, Global Partners remains focused on disciplined operations, strategic investments, and asset optimization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its unitholders. The company announced a cash distribution of $0.7550 per unit for the quarter, reflecting its commitment to returning value to investors.

Looking ahead, Global Partners is confident in the opportunities for growth and continues to embrace progress and diversification to meet the evolving needs of the energy transition. The management remains optimistic about leveraging its operational strengths to navigate future market conditions.

