Global Partners Appoints New Vice Chairman

Global Partners ( (GLP) ) has issued an announcement.

On May 25, 2025, Global Partners LP, a company involved in the energy industry, announced the appointment of Thomas P. Jalkut to its Board following the passing of Richard Slifka. Mr. Jalkut, a partner at Nutter McClennen and Fish LLP, brings extensive experience in estate planning and trust administration. Eric Slifka has been appointed as the new Chairman, while Mr. Jalkut will serve as Vice Chairman, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Global Partners’ overall stock score reflects solid earnings growth and attractive dividends, offset by financial leverage and liquidity challenges. The earnings call underscored positive segment performance and strategic growth, contributing to a favorable outlook. Technical indicators are neutral, adding stability to the assessment.

