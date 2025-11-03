Global Masters Fund Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Global Masters Fund Limited ( (AU:GFL) ) has provided an update.

Global Masters Fund Limited has announced the quotation of 29,029 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code GFL. This move involves securities issued, transferred, or reclassified due to options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, which may impact the company’s liquidity and market presence.

More about Global Masters Fund Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into GFL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue