Global Health Limited Secures Land for New Hospital in Assam

Global Health Limited ( (IN:MEDANTA) ) has issued an announcement.

Global Health Limited has announced that it has secured a 3.5-acre land allotment from Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited for the construction of a new hospital in Guwahati, Assam. This development marks a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy, as it plans to initiate construction activities in phases, potentially enhancing its market positioning and service reach in the northeastern region of India.

Global Health Limited operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing medical services through its network of hospitals. The company is known for its Medanta brand, which offers a range of healthcare services and aims to expand its market presence in India.

