Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to Launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection in the USA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited ( (IN:GLENMARK) ) has issued an update.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., is set to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP in various dosages, which is bioequivalent to Naropin® Injection by Fresenius Kabi USA. This launch, beginning in November 2025, enhances Glenmark’s injectable portfolio and underscores its commitment to providing affordable, quality alternatives in the pharmaceutical market. The Naropin® market achieved sales of approximately $20.9 million over a year, highlighting the potential impact of Glenmark’s new product on its market positioning and offerings.

More about Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a global, research-led pharmaceutical company with a presence in branded, generics, and OTC segments, focusing on therapeutic areas such as respiratory, dermatology, and oncology. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities across four continents and serves over 80 countries. It ranks among the top 100 biopharmaceutical companies by sales and is recognized for its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Average Trading Volume: 24,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 522.9B INR

For an in-depth examination of GLENMARK stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue