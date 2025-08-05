Glencore Advances Share Buy-Back Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Glencore ( (GB:GLEN) ) has provided an announcement.
Glencore plc has announced the purchase of 900,000 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG, London Branch, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from £2.9885 to £3.0260, with a volume-weighted average price of £3.0054. These shares will be held in treasury, and this transaction is part of the second phase of the buy-back program expected to conclude in February 2026. This move is likely to impact Glencore’s shareholder value and market positioning by potentially enhancing earnings per share and providing a signal of confidence in the company’s financial health.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GLEN) stock is a Buy with a £470.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Glencore stock, see the GB:GLEN Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on GB:GLEN Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GLEN is a Neutral.
Glencore’s overall score is driven by a strong earnings call indicating operational resilience and strategic growth despite financial challenges. Technical indicators are neutral, and valuation is hampered by a negative P/E ratio but supported by a dividend yield.
To see Spark’s full report on GB:GLEN stock, click here.
More about Glencore
Glencore plc is a leading multinational commodity trading and mining company, primarily engaged in the production and marketing of metals, minerals, energy products, and agricultural commodities. The company operates globally with a significant focus on the trading and distribution of raw materials to industrial consumers.
Average Trading Volume: 45,676,083
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £35.66B
For an in-depth examination of GLEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.