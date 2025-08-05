Glencore Advances Share Buy-Back Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Glencore plc has announced the purchase of 900,000 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG, London Branch, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from £2.9885 to £3.0260, with a volume-weighted average price of £3.0054. These shares will be held in treasury, and this transaction is part of the second phase of the buy-back program expected to conclude in February 2026. This move is likely to impact Glencore’s shareholder value and market positioning by potentially enhancing earnings per share and providing a signal of confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GLEN) stock is a Buy with a £470.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Glencore stock, see the GB:GLEN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GLEN is a Neutral.

Glencore’s overall score is driven by a strong earnings call indicating operational resilience and strategic growth despite financial challenges. Technical indicators are neutral, and valuation is hampered by a negative P/E ratio but supported by a dividend yield.

More about Glencore

Glencore plc is a leading multinational commodity trading and mining company, primarily engaged in the production and marketing of metals, minerals, energy products, and agricultural commodities. The company operates globally with a significant focus on the trading and distribution of raw materials to industrial consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 45,676,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £35.66B

