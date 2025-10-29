Gladiator Metals Reports High-Grade Copper-Gold Finds at Cowley Park

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Gladiator Metals Corp ( (TSE:GLAD) ).

Gladiator Metals Corp has announced promising results from its ongoing phase 2 drilling program at Cowley Park, revealing high-grade copper and gold mineralization over a significant area. The drilling has confirmed continuity of mineralization over 400 meters and extended it by more than 150 meters to the east, enhancing the project’s economic potential with significant contributions from gold, silver, and molybdenum. The company’s efforts are supported by a positive recommendation from the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment, allowing them to proceed with further exploration and resource definition.

More about Gladiator Metals Corp

Gladiator Metals Corp operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company is actively engaged in drilling programs to expand its resource base, particularly at the Cowley Park prospect, which is part of the Whitehorse Copper Project in British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 163,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$92.45M

