Ginkgo Bioworks Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Strategic Moves

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ((DNA)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a mixed sentiment among stakeholders. While the company celebrated significant achievements in cost reductions and strategic partnerships, challenges such as revenue declines and increased operating losses in the Cell Engineering segment painted a complex picture of its financial health. Despite these hurdles, Ginkgo’s strategic maneuvers indicate a forward-looking approach aimed at future growth.

Significant Cash Burn Reduction

Ginkgo Bioworks has made impressive strides in reducing its cash burn, achieving a 75% decrease from $114 million in Q3 2024 to $28 million in Q3 2025. This substantial reduction underscores the company’s commitment to financial efficiency and sustainability.

Strong Cash Position

The company boasts a robust cash position, with $462 million in cash and cash equivalents and no bank debt as of Q3 2025. This strong financial footing provides Ginkgo with the flexibility to invest in strategic initiatives and weather potential market fluctuations.

Expansion of Frontier Autonomous Lab

Ginkgo is expanding its frontier autonomous lab in Boston, featuring the world’s largest RAC install. This expansion highlights the company’s advancements in AI and robotics integration, positioning it at the forefront of technological innovation in the biotech industry.

BARDA Award

In collaboration with its partners, Ginkgo secured a $22 million award from BARDA for monoclonal antibody manufacturing. This award not only enhances national security but also aims to reduce drug manufacturing costs, showcasing Ginkgo’s role in addressing critical healthcare challenges.

Extended Partnership with Bayer

Ginkgo extended its partnership with Bayer to engineer microbes for fertilizer production. This long-term collaboration with a major agricultural company underscores Ginkgo’s strategic focus on sustainable agricultural solutions.

Significant Revenue Decline in Cell Engineering

The Cell Engineering segment experienced a 61% revenue decline, with earnings dropping to $29 million in Q3 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a $45 million noncash revenue in 2024 from a terminated agreement, highlighting the volatility in this segment.

Decreased Revenue-Generating Cell Engineering Programs

The number of revenue-generating Cell Engineering programs decreased by 5% year-over-year. This decline is attributed to ongoing program rationalization, reflecting Ginkgo’s strategic adjustments in its project portfolio.

Increased Cell Engineering Segment Operating Loss

Operating losses in the Cell Engineering segment rose to $37 million in Q3 2025 from $5 million the previous year. This increase was largely due to a $21 million shortfall related to a Google Cloud contract, indicating challenges in managing operational costs.

Negative Adjusted EBITDA

Ginkgo reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $56 million in Q3 2025, compared to negative $20 million in Q3 2024. This decline was influenced by the Google Cloud shortfall expense, highlighting the financial pressures facing the company.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Ginkgo Bioworks reaffirmed its revenue guidance for the full year 2025, projecting overall revenues between $167 million and $187 million. The company anticipates Cell Engineering revenue to reach $117 million to $137 million, while Biosecurity revenue is expected to be at least $40 million. Ginkgo’s strategic focus includes expanding AI and automation initiatives, with a vision to shift towards a tools business model by 2030, potentially comprising 80% of their revenue mix.

In summary, Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings call reflected a complex financial landscape, with notable achievements in cost management and strategic partnerships counterbalanced by challenges in revenue and operating losses. The company’s forward-looking strategies, particularly in AI and automation, suggest a commitment to long-term growth and innovation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue