Gilead Sciences Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative medicines for life-threatening diseases such as HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation, with operations in over 35 countries and headquartered in Foster City, California.

In its third quarter of 2025, Gilead Sciences reported a 3% increase in total revenues to $7.8 billion, driven by a 4% rise in product sales excluding Veklury, reaching $7.1 billion. The company highlighted strong performances from its HIV portfolio, particularly Biktarvy, and positive developments in its oncology pipeline.

Key financial metrics showed a decrease in total product sales by 2% to $7.3 billion, primarily due to reduced sales of Veklury and Cell Therapy products. However, HIV product sales increased by 4% to $5.3 billion, with Biktarvy sales rising 6% to $3.7 billion. The company’s diluted earnings per share saw a significant increase to $2.43, attributed to the absence of a prior year’s impairment charge and increased other revenues.

Gilead’s strategic announcements include a settlement extending Biktarvy’s exclusivity to 2036, a partnership to deliver HIV PrEP in collaboration with PEPFAR, and the acquisition of Interius BioTherapeutics. The company also received a positive outlook upgrade from Moody’s and is investing in a new development center in California.

Looking ahead, Gilead’s management remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with multiple product launches expected in 2026 and a strong clinical pipeline. The company anticipates continued revenue growth and aims to maintain its leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector.

