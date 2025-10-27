Gibb River Diamonds Commences Mining at Edjudina Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited ( (AU:GIB) ) has shared an announcement.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited has commenced mining at its Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia, with operations being conducted by BML Ventures Pty Ltd. The company has executed an Ore Purchase Agreement with Black Cat Syndicate Limited for processing 100,000 tonnes of ore at the Lakewood Mill, with milling expected to start in late December 2025. Gibb River Diamonds anticipates more than 100,000 tonnes of treatable material will be mined, necessitating additional processing arrangements. The project allows Gibb River Diamonds to capitalize on the Neta deposit’s commercial potential, with all production sold into the spot gold market.

More about Gibb River Diamonds Limited

Gibb River Diamonds Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold extraction. The company is involved in the Edjudina Gold Project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, and it collaborates with private mining contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd for its mining operations.

YTD Price Performance: 52.50%

Average Trading Volume: 198,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.09M

For detailed information about GIB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue