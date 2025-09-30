Giant Mining Corp Launches $5 Million At-the-Market Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Giant Mining Corp ( (TSE:BFG) ) has provided an announcement.

Giant Mining Corp announced an at-the-market offering of up to $5 million through an equity distribution agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. The proceeds will be used for ongoing drilling programs at the Marjuba Hill Project and general working capital, potentially impacting the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Giant Mining Corp

Giant Mining Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. Its primary activities include drilling programs and other mining operations, with a market focus on Canadian securities exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 390,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$11.95M

