GH Research PLC Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from GH Research ( (GHRS) ).

On August 7, 2025, GH Research PLC announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a continued focus on research and development despite reporting a loss for the period. The financial update highlights the company’s ongoing investment in its pipeline, which is crucial for its strategic positioning in the mental health treatment market.

The most recent analyst rating on (GHRS) stock is a Buy with a $31.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GHRS is a Neutral.

GH Research’s stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance, with consistent losses and negative cash flows. The company’s strong equity base and low debt provide some stability. Technical indicators show some short-term momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of profitability.

More about GH Research

GH Research PLC operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of mental health disorders. The company is particularly involved in research and development activities aimed at innovative treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 248,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $810.1M

