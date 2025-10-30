GF Securities Releases 2025 Q3 Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GF Securities Co ( (HK:1776) ) has issued an update.

GF Securities Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The report confirms the accuracy and completeness of the financial data as of September 30, 2025, and highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial reporting. This announcement reinforces GF Securities’ position in the financial market, ensuring stakeholders of its operational integrity and adherence to regulatory standards.

GF Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and provides a range of financial services, focusing on securities trading and investment banking.

Average Trading Volume: 13,369,750

Current Market Cap: HK$188.1B

