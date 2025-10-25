Getty Realty’s Legal Challenges: Potential Risks and Impacts on Financial Performance

Getty Realty (GTY) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Getty Realty faces potential business risks associated with ongoing legal proceedings, as highlighted in their financial disclosures. The company’s involvement in legal matters could lead to financial liabilities, reputational damage, and operational disruptions. These legal challenges may affect investor confidence and impact the company’s financial performance. Stakeholders should closely monitor the developments in these proceedings to assess their potential impact on Getty Realty’s business operations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GTY stock based on 3 Buys and 3 Holds.

