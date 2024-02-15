Getty Images Halts Loan Refinancing Amid Low Savings

Getty Images Holdings (GETY) has released an update.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary have decided against refinancing their senior secured term loan facilities due to lower than expected interest savings. The loan, maturing in 2026, was initially considered for refinancing to improve financial conditions. The company plans to keep an eye on the market to find better financing opportunities in the future.

For further insights into GETY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.