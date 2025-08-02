Gerdau’s Earnings Call: Mixed Outlook with Strong North American Performance

Gerdau ((GGB)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Gerdau’s recent earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, reflecting both achievements and challenges. The company showcased strong performance in North America, marked by record low greenhouse gas emissions and significant shareholder returns. However, the Brazilian market faced hurdles due to high import penetration and operational disruptions. Despite these challenges, Gerdau remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on strategic investments and effective debt management.

Record Low GHG Emissions

Gerdau has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainability efforts, recording an average of 0.85 tonnes of CO2 emissions per tonne of steel. This figure is the lowest in the company’s history and less than half the global average for the steel production sector, underscoring Gerdau’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Strong North American Operations

The North American segment has become a cornerstone of Gerdau’s success, contributing 61% to the consolidated EBITDA. This achievement is driven by robust demand and a favorable business environment, positioning North America as a key growth area for the company.

Debt Issuance and Leverage Management

In a strategic move to bolster its financial position, Gerdau issued a USD 650 million bond and a BRL 1.4 billion debenture. These actions aim to strengthen cash flow and extend the average debt maturity, maintaining a leverage ratio of 0.85x, which is comfortably below the company’s debt policy level.

Significant Cash Returns to Shareholders

Gerdau continues to prioritize shareholder returns, approving dividends of BRL 0.12 per share and progressing with its 2025 share buyback program, which is 68% complete. The company achieved a payout ratio of 90% in Q2, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Positive Outlook for North America

The outlook for North America remains promising, with demand driven by nonresidential construction and steel import tariffs positively impacting capacity utilization. The backlog is above historical levels, indicating sustained growth in this key market.

Strategic CapEx in Sustainable Mining

Gerdau invested BRL 1.6 billion in Q2, focusing on the Miguel Burnier sustainable mining project. This project is 72% complete and is expected to add 5.5 million tonnes of high-quality iron ore, enhancing Gerdau’s resource base and operational efficiency.

Challenges in Brazilian Market

The Brazilian market presents significant challenges for Gerdau, with an import penetration rate of 23.4% affecting domestic operations. This has led to reduced investments and adjustments in production capacity, highlighting the need for effective trade defense measures.

Reduced Operations in Brazil

Operational disruptions and high import penetration have adversely impacted Gerdau’s Brazilian operations, leading to reduced financial performance. The company is adjusting its strategy to mitigate these challenges.

Concerns over Rising Gross Debt

Despite maintaining a low leverage ratio, Gerdau’s gross debt has increased from BRL 5 billion to BRL 9 billion, raising concerns about its financial stability. The company remains focused on managing its debt levels prudently.

One-Off Costs at Ouro Branco Mill

Gerdau faced operational disruptions at the Ouro Branco mill due to ongoing projects, resulting in increased costs and reduced production capacity. These factors impacted the company’s Q2 results, highlighting the need for operational resilience.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Gerdau’s leadership emphasized a strategic focus on North American markets, which continue to show strong recovery and favorable conditions. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of BRL 2.6 billion, a 6.6% increase from the previous quarter, and a net income of BRL 864 million, up 14%. Despite challenges in Brazil, Gerdau plans to maintain investment levels in North America while reducing investments in Brazil due to excessive steel imports. The company’s commitment to sustainability and strategic investments in projects like Miguel Burnier are expected to drive future growth.

In summary, Gerdau’s earnings call highlighted a mixed outlook with strong performance in North America and significant challenges in Brazil. The company’s strategic focus on sustainability, shareholder returns, and debt management reflects its cautious optimism. As Gerdau navigates these challenges, its commitment to strategic investments and market adaptability will be crucial for sustained growth.

