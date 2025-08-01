Gerdau S.A. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gerdau SA ( (GGB) ) has provided an update.

Gerdau S.A. reported its second-quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 6.6% increase in adjusted EBITDA to R$2.6 billion compared to the first quarter, driven by strong performance in North America, which contributed 61% of the consolidated EBITDA. Despite challenges in Brazil due to high steel imports and market competition, Gerdau’s geographic diversification proved advantageous. The company announced dividends of R$239.5 million and continued its share buyback program, repurchasing 43.8 million shares. Gerdau also focused on sustainability, achieving the lowest greenhouse gas emissions in its history and progressing on key projects like the Itabiritos Project and Ouro Branco’s hot-rolled coil production.

Spark’s Take on GGB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GGB is a Outperform.

Gerdau SA scores a 72.8, driven by strong financial performance and a balanced earnings call. Technical indicators and valuation ratings support a stable outlook, though market challenges in Brazil and moderate valuation dampen the score slightly.

More about Gerdau SA

Gerdau S.A. is a leading company in the steel industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of steel products. The company operates in Brazil, North America, and South America, focusing on long, flat, and special steel operations, as well as iron ore production.

Average Trading Volume: 14,159,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.77B

