Geotech Holdings Announces Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Geotech Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1707) ).

Geotech Holdings Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Lok Kar Kin as an executive director and authorized representative, effective October 27, 2025. Mr. Lok is stepping down to focus on personal and other business commitments, with no disagreements reported with the board. Mr. Hui Sai Kwong, Garrison, has been appointed as the new authorized representative, signaling a smooth transition in the company’s leadership.

More about Geotech Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 868,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$114.2M

Find detailed analytics on 1707 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue