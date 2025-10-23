Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has issued an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 12,500 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 2493.8239 pence per share. This move is part of a share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024, aiming to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until they are canceled, impacting the total number of voting rights and shares in issue.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 84,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £857.6M

