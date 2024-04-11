GeoPark Eyes Expansion with Argentina Basin Acquisition

GeoPark (GPRK) has released an update.

GeoPark Limited, a prominent Latin American oil and gas company, is in exclusive negotiations to acquire non-operated interest in unconventional blocks in Argentina’s Neuquen Basin, which promises to add over 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to its production. The acquisition, valued around $200 million with an additional exploration-related carry of $110 – $120 million, aligns with GeoPark’s strategy to expand in key Latin American basins and is expected to be financed through cash, credit facilities, and potential new financing without exceeding a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.1x.

