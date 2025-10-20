Geojit Financial Services Announces Leadership Changes and Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Geojit Financial Services Ltd ( (IN:GEOJITFSL) ) has issued an announcement.

Geojit Financial Services Limited announced the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, and the retirement of Mr. A Balakrishnan, a key figure in the company, from the Board of Directors. Mr. Balakrishnan, who played a significant role in the company’s technological advancements, will continue as an advisor. His successor, Mr. Jayakrishnan Sasidharan, brings over 20 years of experience in technology and business leadership. The Board also approved a postal ballot to appoint Mr. Vishnuraj P as a Nominee Director of KSIDC.

Geojit Financial Services Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering stock broking services. The company is known for pioneering India’s first online stock broking platform and focuses on leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and service delivery.

